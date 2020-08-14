Burgers with Buck: The Tucker Fountain

If you ever wondered, whatever happened to The Tucker Fountain on Main Street? #BurgersWithBuck has your answer.

You probably remember the classic soda fountain and former pharmacy counter that served American food classics as well as ice cream and desserts. Originally known as Fountain Drugs, the 1960’s era vintage drug store building was repurposed and established as The Tucker Fountain in 2005.

While they are no longer at their original location and the menu has expanded to include BBQ and other options, as the old saying goes, the more things change, the more they stay the same. Now located inside the Shell gas station at the corner of Hugh Howell Road and Lilburn-Stone Mtn. Road, they proudly serve the Smokerise, Tucker, Stone Mountain Village and Park, Evermore District, Mountain Park, and Parkview Communities with convenient (mostly) take out/to go service which has served them well during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Their hand pattied burgers are a half-pound (plus), and they will make it fresh to order with the toppings of your choice. #BWB opted for a Fountain Classic, The Jack Burger, named after a regular customer from the old Main street days. While we aren’t sure if Jack is still around, his delicious burger certainly lives on at the Tucker Fountain. Here is how Jack liked his burger… topped with cheese, bacon, a fried egg, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and jalapenos. It’s big, it’s tasty, and it’s messy. Just the way we like it.

Heads up, the signage is small and you’ll likely only see it if you are really looking for it (and that can even be a challenge). It is located right on the aforementioned corner and inside the Shell gas station.

Enjoy!

