Silverspot Cinema at The Battery is where burgers and blockbusters collide

Happy National Cinema Week! Didn’t know that was a thing? Well, now you do. And there’s a brand new upscale, premium theater in town called Silverspot Cinema at The Battery Atlanta, and they brand themselves as the spot for the true film lover.

One look at the facility leaves no doubt that it is designed to be a high-end, premium, moviegoing experience. In other words, this is not your father’s dollar movie theater complete with uncomfortable seats, sticky floors, Junior Mints, and a watered-down Coke. In fact, it is the complete opposite.

From the spacious and comfortable reclining seats, to the giant screen and state-of-the-art sound system, to the craft beers, signature cocktails, and the chef-crafted menu inspired by local cuisine … this place is designed to be a high end, enhanced movie theater experience.

But, I know what you’re thinking. Wait a second, this is #BurgersWithBuck, not #BlockbustersWithBuck, right? Well, this is where those worlds collide. The question … is this also the spot for the True Burger Lover? That’s what we intended to find out for ourselves.

The Silverspot Signature Burger starts with a special blended patty consisting of short rib, brisket, and chuck, covered with melted cheddar cheese. (I’ve got your attention now, don’t I?) It is topped with lettuce, tomato, house-made pickles, red onions, and their special signature sauce that really brings it all together.

If you read down this far, you are about to be rewarded with an inside tip. The burger is really good and we think you’ll like it, but we also know that, excluding us, not everyone is in the mood for a burger, all the time. So, if you find yourself at Silverspot and not in a "burger mood," we have heard really good things about the Hot Bird Sliders. If you give them a try, let us know what you think.

For more information about Silverspot Cinema including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://silverspot.net/atlanta-ga . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5 , and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

