Burgers with Buck: Righteous 'Que's Brisket Burger

You probably don’t really need another reason to love Fridays. Let’s face it, have you ever heard anyone say, "Thank God It’s Tuesday!"?

Didn’t think so.

So Friday is likely already your favorite day of the week, but if not, #BurgersWithBuck is about to give you one more really big reason to love Friday, or as my Good Day Atlanta co-anchor Sharon Lawson loves to say, "Fri-yay!

The Brisket Burger at Righteous ‘Que in East Cobb is delicious. #BWB recommends you go to Marietta to give one a try, but… there’s a catch. It is only served one day a week, Friday, and there is a limited number available, so it’s first-come, first-served.

The reason for the limited number, the patties are made from their brisket trimmings. They are double ground in-house, and the patties are smoked for about 25 minutes, before being seared to order. They are topped with your choice of cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. According to Pitmaster Patrick Verzone, they keep the toppings simple in order to let the flavor of the meat stand out … and it does.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

They are served, once again only on Friday, with a single or a double patty. The single is substantial and will probably satisfy most, but this is Burgers With Buck, so you know we had to opt for the double, and let’s just say it is huge, even by our standards.

Do you think you or the significant other burger lover in your life can handle it? There’s only one way to find out, and only one day a week to attempt it.

TGIF!

For more information about Righteous ‘Que including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.