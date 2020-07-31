Burgers with Buck: Marietta Burger Bar

They’ve only been open since late last year, and despite this pandemic and all the challenges it has presented to restaurants, Marietta Burger Bar has already developed a devoted following. This week, #BurgersWIthBuck headed to Cobb County to find out for ourselves.

The menu has 13 burger varieties, which means you have lots of great options, but it also means you may have a tough time narrowing down your choices.

After much discussion and consternation, #BWB finally narrowed it down to three choices, the MB Burger, The Mac & Cheese Burger, or the West Coast Burger.

They all begin with Angus beef patties, which is a nice way to start. The MB Burger has two patties, topped with Cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and onion garlic aioli. As the name implies, the Mac & Cheese Burger is topped with a heaping helping of macaroni and cheese, along with bacon and BBQ sauce. The West Coast Burger has Pepper Jack cheese, sliced avocado, and onion bacon jam.

All of their burgers are served with fries or onion rings, house-made potato salad is also an option.

We finally decided to go west and feature the West Coast Burger. It was definitely the onion bacon jam that influenced our decision, and after one bite, we knew it was the right one (at least on this day). For the record, we have already committed to try the Cheesy Breakfast Burger (American cheese, fried egg, bacon, and mayo) the next time we visit Marietta Burger bar.

