Burgers with Buck: Carson Kitchen

When Cory Harwell brought his Las Vegas restaurant concept, Carson Kitchen, to Alpharetta City Center in February, he had no idea what was about to happen.

The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic were harsh for well-established restaurants around the country, so opening a new one in February of 2020 came with a lot of unique challenges. While it hasn’t been the start that the metro-Atlanta native envisioned for Carson Kitchen in his hometown, he is thrilled with the support from the local community and looks forward to great days ahead.

On the menu at Carson Kitchen you will find two burgers, the Jerk Turkey Burger and the Butter Burger. Harwell put both on the table for our #BurgersWIthBuck taping, and which one do you think #BWB decided to eat? Before you answer both, which a younger version of myself would have certainly done, allow me to tell you about them.

The secret to the juicy and succulent Jerk Turkey Burger is the apple sauce that is mixed into the patty. The jerk seasoning is applied liberally and it is topped with mango chutney slaw. One bite and you will experience the flavor trifecta of savory, sweet and spicy. Sounds pretty good, huh?

Meanwhile, the Butter Burger is named that because it is cooked on a flat top in clarified butter for flavor. The huge patty sits atop lettuce and tomato, and is topped with melted Boursin cheese. Here is the secret though… after it is cooked, it is topped with cold, sharp cheddar cheese which not only enhances the flavor and also adds texture.

As you can see, we couldn’t go wrong, but we opted for the Butter Burger, and were very pleased with the decision. Full disclosure, my photographer had the Jerk Turkey Burger, and gave it a thumbs-up as well.

For more information about Carson Kitchen including the menu and hours of operation, go to their website, https://www.carsonkitchen.com/atl/index.html . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.