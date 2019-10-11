Burgers with Buck: Brick Store Pub

It’s been a tough week Braves fans. If you need some classic American comfort food, it’s understandable and #BurgersWithBuck has got your back.

The Brick Store Burger (aka 'The Burger') at Brick Store Pub in downtown Decatur is comfort food at its finest, but it is much more versatile than that. It’s also a great option for celebratory food, or lunch or dinner anytime that you are just looking for a great “Diner Style” burger.

It starts with a seven-ounce brisket and chuck blended single pattie that is house-ground, twice and griddled. It is topped with iceberg lettuce and American cheese, and then they add housemade B&B pickles and their special Brick Store Burger Sauce, and it is all served on a seeded bun from Alon's Bakery.

If you're so inclined, you can substitute a Beyond Burger patty for no extra charge. For the record, #BWB opted for the traditional beef patty. Shocker, right?

For more information about Brick Store Pub including their menu, hours, specials, and history... go to their website, https://www.brickstorepub.com/. And for more information on the Decatur Beer Festival, go to https://decaturbeerfestival.com\ .