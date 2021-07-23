Burgers and beer go hand-in-hand at Alpharetta's Barleygarden

What a great day this is. Not only is there another great episode of #BurgersWithBuck where we feast on the fabulous Mushroom & Swiss Double Smash Burger from Barleygarden Kitchen & Craft Bar at the Avalon in Alpharetta, but tonight we get to feast our eyes on the most beautiful (at least in our humble opinion) moon of the year… the Full Buck Moon! And come to think of it, I can’t think of a better way to take it all in, than on the rooftop patio at Barleygarden with a burger in hand. A full moon and a full belly, now that is what we call a classic win-win.

If we ever branch out our franchise and do #BeersWithBuck, you can bet we will pay a visit to Barleygarden, as they boast a great selection of 72 of the newest and most creative craft beers on tap. Sidebar, they have two locations, one in Alpharetta and one in Fayetteville. Now think about it - is there anything that goes better with a great craft beer than a great burger? We think not.

While they have several burger selections on their menu, we opted for the Mushroom & Swiss Double Smash Burger, and boy oh boy are we glad we did. Let’s start with the two, 4-ounce, house-ground, smash-style patties that are locally sourced from Stone Mountain Cattle. The stacked patties are topped with more high-quality, locally sourced ingredients including roasted mushroom and Gruyere Swiss cheese. Another sidebar, the mushrooms were so flavorful. It is also served with their signature BG sauce on a sesame seed bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Not only is it a delicious explosion of flavors, they are also happy to recommend a craft beer for you to pair it with that will enhance it even more. We opted for the Bold Monk, Padre Mission Lager from Bold Monk Brewing Co. in Atlanta, and it was an excellent choice.

Wherever you may be enjoying a burger and/or a brew this weekend, #BurgersWithBuck hopes it’s a great one for you.

For more information about Barleygarden Kitchen & Craft Bar including the locations, menus, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://www.barleygardenkitchen.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5 , and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

