2 injured, families scramble after shooting at Alpharetta carnival

Alpharetta Police say two people were injured in a shooting at a carnival Wednesday evening.

People ran for safety when someone opened fire around 7 p.m. at the family-friendly event being held at North Point Mall. A viewer tells FOX 5 there were multiple shots.

One of the victims was flown to an area hospital; the other was taken by ambulance.

Their identities have not been released.

Investigators are currently working to gather more information, but believe the incident is isolated, and the shooter is no longer at the scene.

Investigators spent the evening speaking to witnesses and combing over the scene for physical evidence.

Police did say officers found a gun in the area where the shooting occurred.

"This is typically a great place out here, it’s a great carnival. It’s been coming here for years," said Lt. David Freeman with the Alpharetta Public Safety Department.

The North Point Mall Carnival was being held June 2-11. Officials have not stated whether the event will be shut down due to the incident.

