Bullet holes piece DeKalb County home during drive-by shooting

DeKalb County police are looking for the driver who opened fire on a man as he walked along DeKalb Medical Parkway in Lithonia on Tuesday afternoon. At least two nearby homes were struck by stray bullets.

Resident Charles Bills was watching television at his residence when he heard gunshots then a loud boom.

Several bullets struck his home.

"This is where the bullet came through the storm door. If that shot had been more of straight into that glass, it would have hit me right in the back of my chair ‘cuz I was sitting less than a foot in front of the door," Bills told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

Bullets pierced his back fence, traveled through the rear of the house into the kitchen and the downstairs bathroom.

Miraculously, neither Bills nor three other family members who were home were injured.

"Fortunate that my smaller grandchildren was at day care. Normally, my smaller grandchildren would've been here or somewhere running around in here."

A neighbor reported seeing teens running through backyards around the same time they heard gunfire.

Bills said police suspect the shooting was tied to an incident that occurred in another part of the county earlier that day.

"It was just unfortunate that something so drastically happened and we had absolutely nothing to do with it."

The shooter was reportedly driving a gray Dodge Charger with a drive-out tag. Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact DeKalb County Police.