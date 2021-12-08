Building re-opens on Georgia College campus after alleged bomb threat, officials say

article

An alleged bomb threat at a middle Georgia college prompted an evacuation at a central building on campus on Wednesday.

Georgia College officials said the school's public safety department received a phone call at about 8 a.m. regarding a bomb threat to the Maxwell Student Union, North Clarke Street in Milledgeville.

Officials evacuated the building while campus public safety and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigated the treat.

Officials said canines did not discover any suspicious explosive devices and the building has since re-opened and resumed routine operation.

Georgia College said in a statement public safety officers are continuing to monitor the student union and ask anyone with information about the threat to call 478-445-4400.

