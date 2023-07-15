Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Lawrenceville road

Gwinnett County police are searching for a driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Lawrenceville Friday night.

Officials say the deadly crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. at Buford Drive and Azalea Drive.

Officers responding to the scene found the 36-year-old female pedestrian dead from injuries she received in the crash. The driver was nowhere to be found.

Investigators have few details of the crime at this time, but they say they are working to process the scene and gather evidence.

If you have any information that could help police in their investigation, call Gwinnett County detectives at (678) 442-5653 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).