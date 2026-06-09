Buford drive-by shooting: Man arrested with automatic weapon

article

The Brief A suspect faces multiple felony charges after a May 5 drive-by shooting on Milltown Court in Buford. Gwinnett County police seized an illegal automatic machine gun and narcotics during a search warrant execution. Investigators identified 19-year-old John Ikechkwu Osefo as the suspect before making an arrest.



A 19-year-old man faces a laundry list of felony charges following a May 5 drive-by shooting in Buford, according to Gwinnett County police.

Buford drive-by shooting

What we know:

Gwinnett County police officers responded to a drive-by shooting that occurred May 5 at the 2900 block of Milltown Court. Investigators later identified 19-year-old John Ikechkwu Osefo as a suspect and found an address tied to him.

Police obtained and executed a search warrant at the home, where they uncovered a Glock handgun equipped with a modified "switch" attached. The Gwinnett County Police Department clarified that this illegal device transforms a standard handgun into an automatic machine gun.

Officers also recovered illegal narcotics from the scene. Authorities arrested Osefo on charges of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, possession and use of an illegal machine gun, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession with the intent to distribute.

Gwinnett County police investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what motivated the shooting or if anyone was injured during the gunfire on Milltown Court.

While gang charges are expected to follow, police noted that those specific accusations remain pending further investigation. The exact quantity and type of illegal narcotics seized during the raid have not been disclosed.