Possible ongoing hostage situation in South Fulton neighborhood after deadly shooting

Image 1 of 9 ▼ The SWAT team and police surround the Buffington Park subdivision in South Fulton for a possible hostage situation following a deadly shooting on July 13, 2023. (FOX 5)

A SWAT team was called out to a South Fulton subdivision near Interstate 85 on Thursday evening after a report of a deadly shooting and hostage situation.

The South Metro SWAT team joined South Fulton Police around 6 p.m. surrounding a home in the Buffington Park subdivision.

South Fulton Major Tamika Pritchett says very few details are known about the situation. Officers responded to a report of a deadly shooting. Maj. Prichett said one man was found dead outside the home where the potential hostage situation was taking place.

The name of the person found deceased has not been released.

As of 8:30 p.m., the person believed to be barricaded inside the home was not speaking to the negotiator.

The entire subdivision has been blocked off as well as a portion of Buffington Road.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.