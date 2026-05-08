Buddy Carter proposes tougher penalties for assassination attempts

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The Brief Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter introduced legislation targeting attempted political assassinations. The proposed bill would mandate 25 years to life in prison for those convicted. The legislation follows multiple assassination attempts targeting President Donald Trump.



Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter has introduced legislation that would increase penalties for people convicted of attempting to assassinate federal political leaders.

What we know:

The proposed measure, called the "Zero Tolerance for Political Assassins Act," would require prison sentences ranging from 25 years to life for individuals convicted of attempting to assassinate federal officials.

According to the legislation, the protections would apply to the president, vice president, presidential staff members, Cabinet officials, Supreme Court justices and members of Congress.

Carter introduced the bill following three assassination attempts targeting President Donald Trump.

The Republican congressman is currently running for Senate in 2026. He hopes to take on Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in the November election.