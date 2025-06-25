Georgia lawmaker nominates President Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
A Georgia lawmaker says he believes President Donald Trump's actions in the Israel-Iran conflict should win him the Nobel Peace Prize.
Rep. Earl L. "Buddy" Carter has sent a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee formally nominating the president for the honor.
What they're saying:
"President Trump took bold action to ultimately champion peace through strength and facilitate a ceasefire framework that brought hostilities to a halt. In a statement that has since reverberated around the globe, President Trump announced the terms of a complete and total ceasefire agreement, commending both Israel and Iran for their courage to end the war," Carter wrote. "In a region plagued by historical animosity and political volatility, such a breakthrough demands both courage and clarity. President Trump demonstrated both, offering the world a rare glimpse of hope. For these reasons, I respectfully submit this nomination for Donald J. Trump, 47th President of the United States, to be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize."
Dig deeper:
Carter, a staunch ally of the president, became the first Republican to announce that he would be jumping into the race to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.
The 67-year-old pharmacist served as mayor of Pooler just outside Savannah and was a lawmaker in the state House and Senate before being elected to Congress in 2014.
The other candidate who has announced his intentions to run is Georgia Insurance & Safety Fire Commissioner John King. Other possibilities could include U.S. Reps. Mike Collins and Rich McCormick and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Earlier this year, Carter introduced a bill authorizing President Trump to negotiate the purchase of Greenland from Denmark, proposing that the island's name be changed to "Red, White, and Blueland."
The backstory:
The Nobel Prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million). Unlike the other prizes that are selected and announced in Stockholm, founder Alfred Nobel decreed the peace prize be decided and awarded in Oslo by the five-member Norwegian Nobel Committee.
The committee whittles down the list of candidates in a series of meetings before announcing the winner in October. The wide base of individuals and organizations qualified to nominate candidates means the longlist can contain some eccentric choices: Both Joseph Stalin and Adolf Hitler have previously had their names put in the hat.
Last year, the prize was awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese organization of survivors of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, for its activism against nuclear weapons.
The Source: Information for this story came from a letter by Rep. Buddy Carter, previous FOX 5 reporting, and information from the Associated Press.