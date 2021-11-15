Two arrested for deadly shooting in South Fulton over the weekend

article

Several arrests have been made and at least two people have been charged directly in connection to the death of an 18-year-old man in South Fulton over the weekend.

Iban Allen and Kameron Peterson, both 18, were charged with involuntary manslaughter - felony, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, and participation in a criminal street gang.

Officers were called out to the area of Buckhurst Trail and Cedar Hurst Trail around 4 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a person shot. Police said the officers found 18-year-old Kelby Martin, of Newnan, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said.

The South Fulton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Detectives and Special Operations Division Gang Unit responded to the scene. Several people were detained as a result, but investigators identify Allen and Peterson as having a direct hand in the shooting death.

Both men were booked into the Fulton County jail and were being held without bond as of Monday afternoon.

