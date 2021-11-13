Expand / Collapse search
Deadly shooting in South Fulton under investigation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police investigate a deadly shooting near the area of Buckhurst Trail and Cedar Hurst Trail in South Fulton on the afternoon of Nov. 13, 2021. article

Police investigate a deadly shooting near the area of Buckhurst Trail and Cedar Hurst Trail in South Fulton on the afternoon of Nov. 13, 2021. (FOX 5)

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Few details have been released in a deadly shooting in the City of South Fulton on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called out to the area of Buckhurst Trail and Cedar Hurst Trail around 4 p.m. after receiving a report of a person shot.

Police said the officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said.

The name of the man has not been released.

Information on a suspect, a motive, and the events leading up to the shooting are still under investigation by the South Fulton Police Criminal Investigation Division.

No arrests have been made as of early Saturday evening.

