Buckhead's iconic Johnny's Hideaway fuels up its dancers with delicious food

When you think about Johnny’s Hideaway, the legendary Atlanta nightspot that is celebrating 43 years of good times in Buckhead, you probably think about great music, a packed dance floor, and a lot of great memories. What you might not think about, at least immediately, is food. In fact, when people found out that #BurgersWithBuck was headed to Johnny’s this week, the first question most people asked, "Johnny’s Hideaway has food?". The answer is yes, and think about it … working hard on the dance floor for hours requires sustenance. It’s important to replace all those calories that are constantly burned and Johnny’s has got lots of options.

There are a lot of great classic bar food type options on their menu. The Philly Cheesesteak is a popular one, and so is the wait for it … wait for it … the Classic Cheeseburger. So of course, BWB had to check this out for ourselves, and we’re glad we did.

The name Classic Cheeseburger is simple, but it perfectly describes the burger that starts with a hand-pattied, 80/20 blend, Black Angus burger that is seasoned with salt, pepper, and garlic. It is cooked on a flat top grill and served on a brioche bun complete with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion and served with tater tots. Ketchup, mustard, mayo, and more are also available, so you can have it just the way you like it.

You probably want to ask … but is it good? The answer is, yes it is! Johnny’s is not a gourmet restaurant, and they’re not trying to be. The Classic Cheeseburger is anything but frou-frou, but it’s delicious and will likely conjure up many great memories of backyard cookouts past.

Because of Johnny’s well-earned reputation as an iconic Atlanta night spot, you may not have realized that they serve food, and it also may come as a surprise to you that they are also open for lunch, seven days a week. Also important to know, on Tuesday through Saturday the kitchen is open until 2 a.m. Is there anything better than a Classic Cheeseburger at that hour?

For more information about Johnny's Hideaway including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to https://www.johnnyshideaway.com .

