Buckhead police chase suspect almost crashes into bystander, victim retells story of near-death

A dangerous high-speed chase through a quiet Buckhead neighborhood ended in a fiery crash early Saturday morning.

The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said after a suspect lost control of the vehicle he was driving, the car flipped and he was ejected.

In an exclusive interview with FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Rob DiRienzo, an innocent bystander said she nearly died.

Hadley Dye, 21, said it was an Uber ride she will never, ever forget.

Dye was almost home when her cuber swerved to avoid the end of the wild chase.

"All of the sudden, I hear ‘Oh [expletive]’ by Uber driver, and we swerve," Dye told FOX 5.

A high speed chase through Buckhead ended when the victim flipped the vehicle he was driving, got ejected, and the car burst into flames. (Credit: @Hads404, Instagram) (Supplied)

The GSP said a suspect in a BMW fled from them during a stop around 3:30 a.m. and led them on a chase through West Paces Ferry Road.

"Right as we’re turning, I see this car barreling down the road, going like 110 or something," Dye said. "Then, two GSP [officers are] going behind him."

Dye said the Uber she was riding home in was traveling in the opposite direction.

"This car was like 2 feet away from us before we swerved, and we nearly died," Dye said.

A high speed chase through Buckhead ended when the victim flipped the vehicle he was driving, got ejected, and the car burst into flames. (Credit: @Hads404, Instagram) (Supplied)

That is when the GSP said the BMW also swerved. The suspect lost control of the vehicle and flipped it at the intersection of West Paces Ferry and Habersham roads.

"We might be the reason he flipped because he was on a straight path before," Dye recalled. "But, you know, had we not swerved, he would’ve died. We would’ve died."

The GSP said the driver was 24-year-old Jabari Story-Stewart. He was ejected from the car, and then took off on foot.

Just moments later, the vehicle burst into flames.

A high speed chase through Buckhead ended when the victim flipped the vehicle he was driving, got ejected, and the car burst into flames. (Credit: @Hads404, Instagram) (Supplied)

Dye, who is a professional photographer, came back to the scene and captured the above images and videos.

Troopers said they caught up with Story-Stewart down the road and took him to Grady Hospital.

Dye said she feels very fortunate to be here today.

"Luckily, whenever I take Uber, I have never ridden on the side of the driver," Dye said. "I always take the right side preference. Had I been on the left side, I would’ve died in that Uber."

The GSP told FOX 5 that Story-Stewart may have internal injuries, but doctors still expect him to recover.

The reason troopers pulled him over in the first place was not made public.