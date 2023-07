article

Atlanta police say an 84-year-old man died in a tragic accident while trying to stop a rolling vehicle.

It happened Wednesday shortly after 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 1100 block of Roxboro Pointe in Buckhead.

Investigators say the man was trying to stop the vehicle and ended up trapped underneath it.

The 84-year-old died from his injuries a short time later.

Officials have not released the victim's name.