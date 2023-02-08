Buckhead cityhood question introduced in Georgia General Assembly again

article

The Buckhead cityhood question is once again been introduced into the Georgia General Assembly.

Lawmakers introduced Senate Bill 114, which would allow voters to decide if Atlanta’s Buckhead community should split off into its own city.

The main sponsor of the bill, Sen. Randy Robertson, represents a district more than 80 miles away in Catalula, Georgia. Eight other cosponsors also do not directly represent the area.

Senators Sonya Halpern, Jason Esteves, and Josh McLaurin, whose districts split the Atlanta neighborhood released a statement Wednesday reading:

"Collectively, we represent the entirety of the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta in Georgia’s State Senate, and we stand united in our position that the City of Atlanta should and will remain united. The vast majority of our Buckhead constituents oppose efforts to separate their community from the City of Atlanta, and we are committed to defending their interests under the Gold Dome. We will not allow outsiders to play politics with our districts as a means of distraction from the issues that really matter. Together, we remain laser-focused on the legislative priorities our constituents elected us to advance including public safety, education, healthcare, and the economy. We encourage our colleagues to do the same."

Similar legislation was introduced last session but did not move forward.