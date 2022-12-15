Supporters renew Buckhead cityhood push after murder of 77-year-old grandmother

Recent violence is igniting debate about a potential split of the Buckhead neighborhoods from the city of Atlanta.

The murder of a 77-year-old grandmother, Ellen Bowles, has touched a nerve, says Bill White.

White is spearheading the separation idea. Crime has been White's focus ever since the separate city idea was launched.

However, on Wednesday, a top aide to Mayor Andre Dickens said creating a separate government just for Buckhead would not impact crime in those mostly prosperous neighborhoods.

"It is the mayor's number one priority to stop the Buckhead city movement," said Kenyatta Mitchell. "He (Dickens) believes Atlanta should be whole."

White contends once Buckhead neighbors have control of their tax base, many more police officer could be hired.

One way he is measuring interest in the proposal is the recent request for yard signs with the Buckhead name on them. White says he has had 900 requests in 48 hours.