Expand / Collapse search

Supporters renew Buckhead cityhood push after murder of 77-year-old grandmother

By
Published 
Buckhead
FOX 5 Atlanta

Frustrated residents take fresh look at 'Buckhead City'

The murder of an Atlanta grandmother is having an impact beyond heartbroken family members and friends. The crime has refueled the debate about the community where she lived, Buckhead, separating from Atlanta government and becoming its own city. It's a debate that's gone on for years, but recent crime is renewing the push for a separate city.

ATLANTA - Recent violence is igniting debate about a potential split of the Buckhead neighborhoods from the city of Atlanta.

The murder of a 77-year-old grandmother, Ellen Bowles, has touched a nerve, says Bill White.

White is spearheading the separation idea. Crime has been White's focus ever since the separate city idea was launched.

However, on Wednesday, a top aide to Mayor Andre Dickens said creating a separate government just for Buckhead would not impact crime in those mostly prosperous neighborhoods.

"It is the mayor's number one priority to stop the Buckhead city movement," said Kenyatta Mitchell. "He (Dickens) believes Atlanta should be whole."

White contends once Buckhead neighbors have control of their tax base, many more police officer could be hired.

One way he is measuring interest in the proposal is the recent request for yard signs with the Buckhead name on them. White says he has had 900 requests in 48 hours.