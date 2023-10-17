Buckhead seniors protest new management at long-term affordable housing community

Residents in a long-time affordable senior housing community in Buckhead are concerned after hearing their management group will change. They're worried their living conditions will worsen.

Cathedral Towers was first built as an affordable senior housing community in the late 1970s. It was operated by the Cathedral of St. Phillip. But now, the church is planning to switch things up.

Residents posted outside the building in large numbers Tuesday, showing support for the home so many of them have loved for years.

"My parents lived there in the 80s, and they were there about nine to 10 years also," Ed Murray said.

The Cathedral of St. Phillip announced the Cathedral Tower Board of Directors and the Cathedral Chapter chose National Church Residences, or NCR, to take over operations at the facility. The Cathedral says NCR was chosen due to their record as high performers in affordable housing.

"National Church Residences is among the select few CORES certified organizations in Georgia," the Cathedral said, in a letter announcing the change. "This certification acknowledges their robust commitment, capacity, and competency in offering resident services coordination in affordable rental housing."

But some Cathedral Tower residents who have lived at other NCR properties say they didn't feel safe, and their concerns went unanswered.

"I got to the point where I'm not going to even say anything anymore because it's not going to do any good," Michelle Worsham said.

In a statement, the Cathedral said the change was needed because "National Church Residences will bring expertise and experience necessary to continue the tradition of care that the community has enjoyed and the ability to perform the renovations that the facility requires. Proceeds from the transaction will benefit Atlanta’s low-income senior population via the Cathedral’s work in improving housing access, affordability, and support services."

But residents said they aren't buying it.

"It was a dog and pony show. It was 'Oh, we're going to do this' and ‘Wow, wow, this’ and 'Oh, here's a popsicle,'" Murray explained.

About 78% of the nearly 200 residents have signed a petition against NCR taking over. They want to have more discussions with the Cathedral if a new group must take over.

"We're not against it, but we're against substandard management," Murray explained.

The Cathedral says HUD qualifications for residency in the facility will remain unchanged. Right now, the new ownership is expected to begin early next year.