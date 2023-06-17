Buckets full of dollars pouring into Atlanta water department.

What is bringing so many customers to city hall? Delinquent customers recently saw their taps get cut. And it is happening for the first time in thirteen years.

The enforcement action started in February. Revenue is running $20 million ahead for the same period one year ago.

PREVIOUS STORY: Atlanta's inaction on overdue water accounts can impact all ratepayers

379 homeowners got a visit from water department employees who placed a clamp on their valves.

To get the water turned back on, those customers had to show up and pay in full or make a partial payment.

"It was time, past time to do this," said Mikita Browning, the commissioner of watershed management.

The city has not as yet taken the same action against multifamily customers, rentals and condo complexes, that have fallen behind.