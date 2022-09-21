Bryan Keith Schmitt was convicted of murdering a man he accused of damaging his car with a golf ball during a deadly 2019 road-rage incident.

A jury found Schmitt guilty of five counts, including murder, on Tuesday. A judge gave him a life sentence with the possibility of parole. Schmitt's attorneys said he would be in his 80s when he's eligible for parole.

The incident happened On July 30, 2019, in the Sandy Springs area. Prosecutors said Schmitt drove his 2011 Mercedes CLS550 toward the sidewalk along River Valley Road where 60-year-old Hamid Jahangard was walking, striking him. Prosecutors said Schmitt, an Atlanta area attorney, was upset Jahangard, a prominent real estate investor, struck his Mercedes with a golf ball.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Jahangard injured on the sidewalk. Medics rushed Jahangard to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries days later.

"He intended to be there for us every day, and he couldn't be because of one man's actions," the victim’s daughter, Sepeideh Jahangard, said outside the courthouse.

She provided emotional testimony before sentencing and thanked the jury for the guilty verdict.