Decatur restaurant Fork & Vine Social aims to be 'neighborhood hangout'

The Brief Decatur restaurant Fork & Vine Social opened in January and now serves lunch/brunch and dinner on Tuesdays through Sundays. Fork & Vine Social is billed as a "New American cuisine" restaurant by the ownership team, combining global flavors with American classics. Fork & Vine Social is located at 910 West College Avenue in Decatur, and is open for lunch and dinner (and weekend brunch) on Tuesdays through Sundays.



The owners of a hot new Decatur restaurant say their goal is to give diners a "neighborhood hangout" where they can sip, savor, and socialize!

That place is Fork & Vine Social, which opened in January and is now open for lunch and dinner (and weekend brunch) Tuesday through Sunday.

Billed as a "New American cuisine" restaurant by owners Wendel Fernandes, Rollick Paul, Odina Negmatova, and Meha Parikh, Fork & Vine Social features a lengthy menu of small plates and entrées inspired by global flavors, all prepared under the watchful eye of chefs Fernandes, Paul, and Palash Kadam.

Small plates include coastal crab cakes, roasted beetroot hummus, and jalapeño potato croquettes, with dinner entrées including pan-seared airline chicken, grilled lamb chops, and fettuccine with mussels.

Fork & Vine Social is located at 910 West College Avenue in Decatur, and regular hours are 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (lunch/brunch) and 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (dinner) every day except Mondays.

To check out the menus, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a taste of this new Decatur hangout.