
Brothers charged in LaGrange 'water bead' shootings

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
LaGrange
Brothers charged with shooting bystanders with 'water beads'

The boys' mother also faces charges. Police said they've encountered teens with air guns painted to look like real guns.

LAGRANGE, Ga. - Two brothers are charged after LaGrange police said they shot people in the head with water beads.

The police department also charged the two minors' mother with parental responsibility to supervise.

The shooting happened at the Granger Park Tennis Courts. 

Police said they've confiscated air-powered guns that have been painted to look like real weapons.

It's not the first time police have encountered teens firing water beads at unsuspecting people. 

