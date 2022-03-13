Brothers charged in LaGrange 'water bead' shootings

Two brothers are charged after LaGrange police said they shot people in the head with water beads.

The police department also charged the two minors' mother with parental responsibility to supervise.

The shooting happened at the Granger Park Tennis Courts.

Police said they've confiscated air-powered guns that have been painted to look like real weapons.

It's not the first time police have encountered teens firing water beads at unsuspecting people.

