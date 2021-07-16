Sheriff: 2 brothers arrested, 1 on the run after fugitive search in Gwinnett County

article

Gwinnett County deputies have arrested two brothers and are searching for a third after an investigation into criminal gang activity in the county.

Officials say they arrested Raul and Ruben Herrera during the search for a fugitive wanted for second-degree murder out of Oneida County in New York.

Working with the U.S. Marshal Service, deputies located fugitive Hakim Muhammad at the Herrar brothers' home on the 1700 block of Graves Road in Norcross.

Hakim Muhammad (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say they found large amount of cocaine, methamphetamines, marijuana, a firearm, and cash during a search of the home.

A third Herrera brother, Daniel Herrera, still has active warrants out for his arrest.

Daniel Herrera (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

Police charged Ruben Herrera with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (VGCSA) for trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine. Raul Herrera is charged with VGCSA possession of Methamphetamine and violation of other criminal gang activity statutes. Both brothers are being held at Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

If you see Daniel Herrera, please call the Gwinnett County Gang Unit tip line at (770) 619-6405.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.