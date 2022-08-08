Gunshots lead officers to drugs and guns in Brookhaven apartment, police say

article

Police said officers responding to a report of multiple shots being fired ended up finding a massive drug stash and several firearms in a Brookhaven apartment late last month.

Santiago Zuniga-Bernal and Catherine Ranchel Tortis were arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, heroin, and methamphetamine as well as possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and various weapons-related offenses.

Brookhaven police said officers arrived at the 3500 block of Buford Highway around 2:40 a.m. on July 30. As officers approached, police said they heard the sound of "large volley" of gunshots and saw a man run into an apartment.

(Brookhaven Police Department)

Police said officers knocked on the door of the apartment and heard what sounded like the "distinct sound of a weapon being manipulated" coming from inside. A specialized tactical team was brought in to confront the occupants.

The team would enter the apartment after securing a search warrant. Zuniga-Bernal and Tortis were quickly detained.

(Brookhaven Police Department)

Inside, police said five firearms, one of which was reported stolen. Police said more than 10 pounds of marijuana, nine ounces of meth, several grams of heroin and cocaine were also seized.

Both were booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center where they remained Monday without bond.