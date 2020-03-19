Brookhaven restaurant uses its kitchen to feed homeless after dine-in service is suspended

Behind shuttered doors, Red Pepper Taqueria in Brookhaven prepared its final meals for the remainder of the month, but the containers of tacos, beans, rice and water aren't for paying customers.

The go-bags are for people in need.

Earlier this week, the City of Brookhaven issued a state of emergency in response to the highly contagious coronavirus, suspending all dine-in service through the end of March.

Brookhaven is the first city in Georgia to mandate the sweeping measure.

Out of an abundance of caution, Red Pepper Taqueria decided to temporarily shut down its operations altogether in Brookhaven (that means no more dine-in or take-out), but not before the team used its remaining fresh and prepped ingredients to feed the homeless.

"Of course, it's a very real threat and scare," said Mina Boules, general manager. As a result, Boules added, "A lot of people are more scared to continue to help the community, to help our lower funded people of our community such as our homeless."

Boules said it's extremely important to continue to support those communities and "make sure they get fed and that they're taken care of in this time, that they're not alone."

In the meantime, the Buckhead and Briarcliff Red Pepper Taqueria remain open for dine-in and take-out; the restaurant owners said they have since implemented increased sanitation procedures.

Boules said he hopes to arrange another similar effort, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip vulnerable communities.