Brookhaven police target 40+ cars in street takeover probe

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 15, 2025 7:55am EDT
Brookhaven
Brookhaven police arresting drivers for blocking intersection

The Brookhaven Police Department says it has arrested people involved in blocking an intersection on Aug. 31. They are said they expect to make more arrests.

The Brief

    • Brookhaven police investigating Aug. 31 street takeover.
    • Video shows cars blocking Ashford Dunwoody Road, burning rubber.
    • More than 40 vehicles identified; arrests expected to follow.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police in Brookhaven are vowing more arrests after a video surfaced showing dozens of vehicles blocking an intersection and drivers spinning their tires on Ashford Dunwoody Road.

What we know:

The department shared the clip on Facebook Sunday night, noting the incident happened Aug. 31. Investigators say more than 40 vehicles have already been identified as part of the street takeover.

What's next:

Police said they are working to track down those responsible and warned that more arrests are expected.

The Source

  • Information for this story came from a post on Facebook by the police department. 

