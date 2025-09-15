Brookhaven police target 40+ cars in street takeover probe
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police in Brookhaven are vowing more arrests after a video surfaced showing dozens of vehicles blocking an intersection and drivers spinning their tires on Ashford Dunwoody Road.
What we know:
The department shared the clip on Facebook Sunday night, noting the incident happened Aug. 31. Investigators say more than 40 vehicles have already been identified as part of the street takeover.
What's next:
Police said they are working to track down those responsible and warned that more arrests are expected.