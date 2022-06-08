Brookhaven police arrest man accused of trying to break into ATM

article

Brookhaven police have arrested a man accused of trying to break into a local ATM early Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Brookhaven Police Department say before 3:30 a.m. they responded to the Bank of America on the 2200 block of North Druid Hills Road after reports of a person tampering with an ATM.

The suspect was not there when police arrived, but investigators were able to get a description of the person involved.

After a short period of time, responding officers were able to take the man into custody without incident.

Investigators say the man was not successful in his attempts to get into the machine.

Officials have not released the man's identity or what charges he may be facing.