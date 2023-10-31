Brookhaven police arrest 3 Tuesday morning after brief chase, shot fired by officer

Three people were arrested early Tuesday morning after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle and shots fired by police, according to the Brookhaven Police Department.

The incident began at approximately 3:47 a.m. when Brookhaven officers received an alert from a license plate reader indicating that a stolen vehicle had entered the city. Acting swiftly, officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle, prompting the driver to attempt an escape. A brief pursuit ensued, ultimately culminating in the driver losing control of the stolen vehicle near the intersection of Buford Highway and North Druid Hills Road. The vehicle came to a halt and, within moments, was engulfed in flames.

As the vehicle came to a fiery stop, four occupants began running away, prompting officers to give chase. During the pursuit, one of the offenders produced a handgun from his person and began running with it. The situation took a dangerous turn when the offender turned to face an officer with the firearm in hand, forcing the officer to discharge his own weapon. The offender, at this point, dropped the gun and was taken into custody. Fortunately, no injuries were sustained by either the officer or the suspect during the encounter.

While the officer was dealing with the armed offender, additional officers successfully apprehended two other individuals who had fled from the stolen vehicle. The fourth person, however, managed to evade capture and remains at large.

The investigation into the incident leading to the officer-involved shooting is currently ongoing. The suspects who were apprehended have been identified and face the following charges:

Kenny Redding of Atlanta - Aggravated Assault & Obstruction Dwoskin Wright of Atlanta - Theft by Receiving Michael Briddy of Atlanta - Obstruction

The Brookhaven Police Department continues to work diligently to resolve the case and locate the remaining suspect.