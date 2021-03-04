Brookhaven, Latin American Association opens new food pantry for struggling families

Those in Brookhaven struggling to meet needs during the pandemic will get a boost on Friday with the opening of a new community food pantry.

The city of Brookhaven teamed with the Latin American Association in the new endeavor created to assist those living along the Buford Highway corridor and the greater community. Brookhaven pitched in a $25,000 grant for the LAA to renovate and open the location.

"We’ve seen since the start of the pandemic that many families are experiencing food insecurity, and it continues into 2021," said Santiago Marquez, CEO of the LAA. "With the new food pantry, we are able to have a larger food capacity and provide more families with food."

"Working families have been disproportionately hit by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Since the start of the pandemic a year ago, Brookhaven has maintained its commitment to keep the public safe while supporting families," said Mayor John Ernst. "That is why we offered CARES Act funding to provide rent relief and electricity bill payments to those economically destabilized by the pandemic, and our work continues here with the LAA to help feed families in need."

The pantry will hold a ribbon-cutting on Friday. Families in need of assistance can make appointments each week on a first-come, first-served basis by calling the Family Stabilization & Well-Being Department at 404-638-1839.

The pantry required facemasks and asks everyone who visits to adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines.

The pantry is also taking donations of non-perishable food and monetary gifts.

