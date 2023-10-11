Brookhaven holds groundbreaking ceremony for City Hall-City Centre project

article

Brookhaven held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday for its City Hall-City Centre project.

Mayor John Ernst spoke enthusiastically about the project before the groundbreaking saying, "Brookhaven is all about uniting our vibrant and diverse community. We're designing our upcoming City Centre to do just that, and it will be a place where residents can live, work, and play together like never before."

The Brookhaven City Centre will serve as the cornerstone of this 11-year-old municipality. It will feature a state-of-the-art City Hall occupying approximately one acre. This City Hall will take center stage within the project, housing government offices and offering extensive space for public meetings, gatherings, and special events. Notable amenities include a catering kitchen and a rooftop terrace. The construction of the City Hall is expected to be completed by mid-2025 and is funded through Brookhaven's Special Services District, ensuring that no residential property tax revenue is utilized for its development.

Alongside Brookhaven's City Hall, master plans for the Brookhaven City Centre project encompass mixed-use, retail, and residential development. The project also includes a spacious public green area, a ground-floor coffee shop, and the addition of paths and multi-use trails leading to the City Centre.

The Brookhaven City Hall will be strategically located at the intersection of North Druid Hills and Peachtree Roads, within a short walk of the Brookhaven MARTA rail station.