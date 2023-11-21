Dozens of Brookhaven families displaced by apartment fire just before the holidays

A raging fire forced close to 80 people from their homes in Brookhaven Tuesday morning. It comes at a difficult time, just two days before Thanksgiving.

"I just heard people screaming," said Brian Gomez.

The screams startled Brian Gomez out of a deep sleep. When he realized his apartment was on fire, his only thought was to get out as fast as he could.

"I told my brother to get our mom and dad, and just ran," said Gomez.

The family gathered in the parking lot and helplessly watched flames shoot through the roof of the building.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Atlantic Brookhaven caught fire, displacing nearly 80 residents just two days before Thanksgiving.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue raced to The Atlantic at Brookhaven apartment complex on Windmont Drive.

"We had several residents outside on our arrival, already evacuated the structure, and we evacuated the remainder of the residents when we got here. Several pets rescued as well," said Capt. Jaeson Daniels.

The blaze destroyed six units, six others have smoke and water damage. Electricity was shut off to the entire building for safety reasons.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The Atlantic Brookhaven caught fire, displacing nearly 80 residents just two days before Thanksgiving.

The Red Cross assisted 73 people with food and a place to stay.

Neighbors who live in the complex say they feel for those who lost so much, especially during the holidays.

"I'm really sad. I know three families who live right there," said one woman who lives in another part of the complex.

Brian Gomez came back later in the day once the fire was out. As he looked at the damage he talked about how grateful he was that his family made it out safely.

"As long as my family is with me, I am fine. As long as they're safe," said Gomez. "Everything else we can work hard and get everything back."