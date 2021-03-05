Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Brookhaven apartment building destroyed after 2 fires in 24 hours

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Brookhaven
FOX 5 Atlanta

Crews battle Brookhaven apartment fire

Officials say its the second blaze in one night at the apartment building.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Fire crews are battling a blaze that destroyed an apartment building in Brookhaven.

Crews were on the scene of the MMA Brookhaven apartment complex on the 700 block of Brookhaven Way for hours working to put out the blaze that could be seen through the roof Friday morning.

The building, which has 24 units, appears to be a total loss. 

Officials tell FOX 5 this wasn't the first time firefighters were out at the complex recently. In fact, shortly before midnight, crews battled another blaze in the same exact building - this one starting on the first floor.

In that case, firefighters managed to put the fire out and evacuated everyone, leaving the building empty when another fire broke out around 7 a.m.

Investigators are working to determine if the fires are related and if there was some kind of hot spot that reignited.

Officials say no one was injured in both the initial and second fire.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.