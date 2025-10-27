Broken waterline causes Forest Park road collapse

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Road collapse at at Longleaf Drive and Pine Creek Road. (FOX 5)

A six-inch broken waterline caused a road to collapse in Forest Park, officials said.

What we know:

The Forest Park Public Works Department told FOX 5 that the road collapsed at Longleaf Drive and Pine Creek Road on Tuesday after the waterline break washed it away.

Crews responded Monday to assess the damage, but have decided to wait until Tuesday to begin major repairs. They listed the size of the repair as to why they were waiting a day.

In the meantime, that section of road is closed because it's fully gone. Forest Park officials warned drivers to avoid the area nearby the washed-out section as well.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when repairs will finish and the road will reopen.