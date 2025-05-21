Broadway’s 'corniest' musical really pops at the Fox Theatre

The Brief The national tour of "Shucked" opened at Atlanta's Fox Theatre on Tuesday night, with shows continuing through Sunday. The musical opened on Broadway back in 2023, winning rave reviews and scoring nine Tony Award nominations. Two of the show's ensemble members were born and raised in Georgia.



When we got an e-mail asking us to visit Cob County, well… we thought someone had made a typo.

But it turns out, the Broadway in Atlanta team wasn’t talking about metro Atlanta’s Cobb County. They had something a little "cornier" in mind.

This morning, we spent a few hours inside Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, where the Broadway hit "Shucked" opened last night and runs through Sunday, May 25 as part of the current Broadway in Atlanta season. "Shucked" is a musical about corn (yes, corn) and let’s just say it really "popped" when it opened on Broadway back in 2023; it won rave reviews and scored nine Tony Award nominations, winning one for Alex Newell’s standout performance as "Lulu."

The national tour’s stop in Atlanta is especially exciting for two of the show’s ensemble members; both Cecily Dionne Davis and Jackson Goad are Georgia natives, having attended Heritage High School in Conyers and Oconee County High School in Watkinsville, respectively. We interviewed Davis last year (watch here), when she played the Fox in the touring production of "Shrek the Musical," and learned about her special connection to the venue.

"It’s amazing, because I saw my first musical — my first performance — at the Fox Theatre when I was 6," she said. "So, to be performing at the Fox, and to potentially have younger kids who might be interested in the arts but don’t see themselves represented on a stage…that’s all I could ask for, really."

Showtimes for "Shucked" at The Fox Theatre (660 Peachtree Street Northeast) are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. For more information on the show and to purchase tickets, click here.