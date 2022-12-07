Broadway hit 'Anastasia' journeys to the Fox Theatre

Last month marked 25 years since the animated film "Anastasia" opened in theatres, becoming a beloved hit and going on to score a pair of Oscar nominations. So, what better time for the stage adaptation to open in Atlanta, bringing the magic of the movie (and several of its songs) to the Fox Theatre stage?

The national tour of "Anastasia" will play a total of eight performances at the Fox Theatre, running through Sunday, Dec. 11. The musical opened on Broadway back in 2017, featuring a score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, who kept a handful of their songs from the movie but wrote more than a dozen new ones to go along with the new book by Terrence McNally. Of course, one of the songs that made the transition from screen to stage is "Journey to the Past," the Oscar-nominated hit that was famously recorded by Aaliyah for the film’s soundtrack.

The current tour of Anastasia features Veronica Stern in the central role of "Anya," Willem Butler as "Dmitry," and — as part of the ensemble — Lathan A. Roberts, who happens to be an Atlanta native and graduate of Brenau University.

Showtimes for Anastasia are 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. on Friday, and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. For ticket information, click here.