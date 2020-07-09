Broadway divas headline Alliance Theatre virtual series

Even though Broadway theaters will remain closed through the end of the year, a pair of Atlanta-based Broadway divas are staying busy, preparing to entertain audiences from the comfort of their very own homes.

Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre is launching a free weekly series called We’re Still Here: A Virtual Cabaret, starting tonight and continuing on Thursday evenings through August 13th. Alternating center stage each week will be Terry Burrell and Courtenay Collins, both live-streaming from their homes and presenting mini-cabaret shows featuring songs, stories from their careers, and — of course — cocktails! The shows will start at 7:00 p.m. each Thursday on Alliance Theatre’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

Terry Burrell’s Broadway career stretches back to the 1978 Tony-nominated musical Eubie!, which she followed up with an appearance in the original production of the blockbuster musical Dreamgirls. Collins, meanwhile, made a relatively recent Broadway debut, co-starring in the 2018 Tony-nominated musical The Prom, which made its world premiere at the Alliance in 2016. Both actresses are well known to Atlanta audiences, and have each appeared on the Alliance stage several times in the past.

For more information on We’re Still Here: A Virtual Cabaret, click over to the Alliance Theatre website here. And click the video player in this article to see our interview with these Broadway leading ladies!