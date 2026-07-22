Broadway in Atlanta season closes with hilarious hit “Spamalot"

The Brief The Tony-winning Broadway hit "Spamalot" opened at the Fox Theatre Tuesday night, with performances set to continue through Sunday. The show is based on the 1975 film "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," and first opened to rapturous reviews on Broadway back in 2005. The current national tour stars Major Attaway as King Arthur, Chris Collins-Pisano as Sir Lancelot, and Amanda Robles as The Lady of the Lake.



All good things must come to an end, including the 2025-2026 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season.

But with one of the funniest Broadway musicals in history taking the stage at the Fox Theatre this week, at least the season is ending on a hilarious high note!

The Tony-winning hit "Spamalot" is back on tour and back at the Fox, capping off the Broadway in Atlanta season with performances continuing through Sunday.

Based on — or, as the show's creators say, "lovingly ripped off from" — the 1975 film "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," the musical comedy opened to rapturous reviews on Broadway back in 2005, earning a whopping 14 Tony Award nominations and winning the top prize, Best Musical.

The current national tour stars Major Attaway as King Arthur, Chris Collins-Pisano as Sir Lancelot, and Amanda Robles as The Lady of the Lake.

The remaining showtimes for "Spamalot" here in Atlanta are 7:30 p.m. tonight and Thursday night, 8:00 p.m. on Friday, 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. To purchase tickets, click here.

And don't worry — Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta already has an incredible 2026-2027 season lined up!

The season opens in September with the global phenomenon "Hamilton" and will continue with highly anticipated shows including "Buena Vista Social Club," "Death Becomes Her," and "Water for Elephants" (the latter of which made its world premiere at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre back in 2023!).

For more information on the upcoming season, click here.