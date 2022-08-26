Broadway and music legend Melba Moore honored in Atlanta

She was only in her mid-20s when she took home a Tony Award for her performance in Broadway’s "Purlie" — and if you’ve ever seen a clip of her performing "I Got Love" during the awards telecast, you know exactly why she won. Now, the legendary Melba Moore is collecting a pair of new honors here in Atlanta, celebrating both her career in the performing arts and her commitment to volunteerism.

Singer and actress Melba Moore is spending the day at Atlanta’s Morehouse College, where she’s being honored with both the Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award and the Presidential Volunteer Service Award. Both prizes add to the long list of honors received during Moore’s long career, including the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical and an upcoming star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Moore’s music career has also garnered her three Grammy Award nominations, including a nod for Best New Artist in 1971.

Speaking of music, Moore recently released a new album titled "Imagine," which features tracks including "So In Love" and "Take Her Picture Down." And this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we stopped by Morehouse College to meet up with Melba Moore to learn more about the new album, as well as chat about the pair of honors she’ll be accepting here in Atlanta.