Brian Walshe, charged with murder of wife Ana Walshe, appears in court

A Massachusetts man charged with murder in the disappearance of his wife is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Brian Walshe, 47, is set to be arraigned on the charge, which was announced Tuesday by Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey. Walshe is already facing a charge of misleading investigators, to which he pleaded not guilty, and is being held on $500,000 bail.

Morrissey did not say what additional evidence led to the murder charge.

"Additional details of the investigation and the evidence that supported those charges are likely to be presented at arraignment, but will not be disclosed at this time," Morrissey said in a video statement.

Walshe's wife, Ana Walshe, 39, was reportedly last seen leaving their home in the affluent coastal community of Cohasset south of Boston in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, purportedly to take a ride-hailing vehicle to Logan International Airport for a flight to Washington, police and prosecutors said.

But police have found no indication that she either took a vehicle or boarded any flight out of Logan recently.

Ana Walshe was reported missing several days later by her employer in Washington, where the couple has a home and to which she often commutes during the week for work at a real estate company, authorities said.

Her cellphone has not been used and there has been no activity on her credit or debit cards, police have said.

Authorities have searched the family's home as well as a wooded area near the home. The couple has three young children.

Prosecutors said in court that Brian Walshe was seen on surveillance video buying $450 worth of cleaning supplies at a Home Depot store in Rockland, Massachusetts, the day after his wife was last seen. Police also found a broken knife and blood in the basement of the couple’s home, prosecutors said, although they did not say whose blood it was.

Investigators also spent time last week searching a trash processing facility and a condo complex north of Boston where Brian Walshe's mother lives where they found items that may be related to the investigation.

A police report, obtained by FOX affiliate Boston 25 Reporter Bob Ward, also showed that Ana, who was going by her maiden name Ana Knipp at the time, told D.C. Police officers that Brian "made a statement over the telephone that he was going to kill her, and her friends" back in 2014.

Brian Walshe had been on home confinement while awaiting sentencing in a fraud case involving the sale of fake Andy Warhol paintings, according to federal court records. Cohasset police said Ana Walshe’s disappearance and her husband’s case appear to be unrelated.

Brian Walshe is currently being held at the Norfolk County House of Corrections. He will be transported to the Quincy District Court on the charge of murder.

