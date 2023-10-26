Breast cancer survivor shares story of early detection

It's commonplace to hear reminders, especially in the month of October, to get screened for breast cancer. An Atlanta woman shares her story of going in for an annual mammogram, not expecting to be changed forever by the outcome.

Brandi Lewis is one of the most prominent and successful realtors in Atlanta and considered the go-to real estate agent for some of the biggest stars.

"Cardi B, Offset. Gunna. Kandi Burruss… Our goal is to service our clients at a really high level so that’s what we strive to do," said Brandi about her real estate business.

Brandi Lewis

Brandi is also a dedicated wife and mother. But in the midst of juggling a busy personal and professional life, the walls closed in when she would face her toughest challenge.

"It was a routine mammogram. There were no lumps or anything," said Brandi.

A mammogram in January led to more tests including an ultrasound and an MRI. Brandi says up until this point there wasn’t any red flags.

"They said they just wanted to get, you know, take extra precaution and make sure they don’t see anything because the breast tissue was dense," said Brandi.

The results of a biopsy would confirm her diagnosis.

"So I’m a lay person I don’t understand any of that terminology," said Brandi about reading the results of her biopsy. "So I sent that to my two line sisters who are in the medical field. Keisha called me immediately and told me that no it’s not okay this is cancer."

"She called me. She was devastated and so immediately my husband instinct kind of kicked in, and I’m like I gotta be there for her and gotta support her and keep her where she needs to be," said Brandi's husband, Kenneth, about getting the news that day.

Brandi and Kenneth Lewis

At 48-years-old, Brandi developed a habit of not missing her yearly mammograms, which she fully credits for a best case scenario diagnosis.

"The stage mine was caught was stage zero. So the absolute earliest stage possible, and it hadn’t spread to my lymph nodes it was just in my milk ducts," Brandi explained.

After a lumpectomy to remove the cancerous tissue and reconstructive surgery in May, this month Brandi participated in Atlanta’s annual breast cancer walk… as a survivor.

"I think about had I just skipped out on my mammogram and waited six months, waited a year I’d be in a totally different position now. I’m just a huge proponent now of get your screenings," said Brandi.