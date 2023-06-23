2 arrested in death of 16-year-old girl at unauthorized graduation party

Two people have now been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old at an unauthorized graduation party.

Police say they have arrested 18-year-old Jaquan Withers and 19-year- old Willie Dennis. Both face charges in connection to deadly shooting.

Dennis was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop.

Withers was charged last week. He was already in the Fulton County Jail. According to jail records, he is faces murder and aggravated assault charges among others.

Investigators say 16-year-old Bre’Asia Powell was shot and killed near Benjamin E Mays High School in southwest Atlanta in late May.

Bre’Asia Powell (Supplied)

According to officials, Powell was with a group who had been to a graduation party at another location. When the first party ended, police say many students came to the high school to further socialize.

But at around 2:30 a.m., gunfire disrupted the gathering. Police believe there were at least two shooters. They remain on the run.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ A 16-year-old girl is dead and a 16-year-old boy is being treated after being shot during an unauthorized graduation celebration near Benjamin E Mays High School in southwest Atlanta on May 28, 2023. (FOX 5)

In 911 calls released this week, panicked teens described the chaos that happened just after the shooting.

Minutes later, medics rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A 16-year-old girl is dead and a 16-year-old boy is being treated after being shot during an unauthorized graduation celebration near Benjamin E Mays High School in southwest Atlanta on May 28, 2023. (FOX 5)

Another teenager, 16-year-old Tryquez Waller was also shot at the party.

Family members say Powell was the life of the party and a student athlete and scholar who played basketball and volleyball. She was one of six siblings.