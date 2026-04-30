Brazilian murder suspect arrested in Sandy Springs

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The Brief Federal agents and Sandy Springs police arrested an international fugitive wanted for the murder of his wife in Brazil. Job Da Luz De Freitas-Junior was taken into custody Thursday following reports he may have been abusing another woman. The suspect will remain in federal custody until he is deported to Brazil to face homicide charges.



An international fugitive wanted for allegedly killing his wife in Brazil was arrested Thursday morning in Sandy Springs after local and federal authorities tracked him down.

What we know:

ICE Atlanta agents arrested Job Da Luz De Freitas-Junior, a Brazilian citizen, in Sandy Springs.

De Freitas-Junior is wanted in his home country on pending homicide charges related to the death of his wife.

The arrest followed a collaboration between U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Sandy Springs Police Department. De Freitas-Junior was taken into custody without incident and is currently awaiting deportation.

The backstory:

ICE contacted Sandy Springs police Thursday morning with limited information about a murder suspect believed to be living in the city. Federal agents also received reports that the man may have been involved in the ongoing physical abuse of another woman.

The Sandy Springs Criminal Intelligence Unit began an investigation to pinpoint the suspect's location. Detectives developed information and provided it to federal agents, who then located the suspect.

What they're saying:

Sandy Springs police officials said the arrest highlights the strong working relationship between local and federal law enforcement. The department stated it remains committed to helping catch violent offenders.

"The Sandy Springs Police Department remains committed to assisting in the apprehension of violent offenders and ensuring the safety of our community," the agency said in a statement following the arrest.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a specific timeline for when De Freitas-Junior will be deported to Brazil. It is also unclear if he will face additional charges in the U.S. related to the allegations of abuse involving another woman.