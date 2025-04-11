Group pushes to change Atlanta Braves name to support firefighters

article

The Brief Two Braves fans are pushing the team to replace its name with one that honors firefighters. While other teams have changed from Native American-inspired monikers in recent years, the Braves have resisted calls to make a change. The brothers and founders of Bravest ATL say they'd like to see the tomahawk on the logo changed to a firefighter's ax.



Two brothers and lifelong Braves fans have a mission to get the team to change its branding to something that doesn't use Native American iconography.

Augusta natives Marty and Chris Buccafusco have started a group called Bravest ATL to push for the change.

The backstory:

The Braves are among several big league teams that still use Native American-inspired monikers, including the NFL’s Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks.

In 2021, Cleveland's baseball team officially changed its name from the Indians to the Guardians, a name inspired by eight massive, art-deco statues on the Hope Memorial Bridge near the ballpark. A year before that, the Washington football team said it was retiring the "Redskins" and Indian head logo, eventually settling on the Commanders.

The Braves have steadfastly resisted calls to change their name, saying they view it as a tribute to Native Americans rather than a slur.

The team has downplayed its use of the tomahawk chop chant used by fans, though you can still hear it during games.

What they're saying:

The Buccafusco brothers argue that the name and use of Native American imagery has caused conflict with fans.

"Many Native Americans object to the stereotypical branding that teams like Atlanta use, and other teams have realized it’s time to make a change. Baseball is supposed to unite fans around the love of the game; until Atlanta makes a change, our team will be making headlines for all the wrong reasons," the group wrote on its website.

The group is proposing changing the Braves to the Bravest to honor Atlanta's firefighters.

"Firefighters and fire are an important testament to the strength of Atlanta’s community. In 1864, General Sherman gave the order to burn nearly 40 percent of the city during his "March to the Sea." Atlanta recovered and rebuilt. Fifty years later, the Great Atlanta Fire of 1917 displaced 10,000 people and caused an estimated $100 million in damage. The city recovered and rebuilt again, earning the right to proudly emblazon a phoenix that adorns our city seal," the proposal reads. "Like our home team, firefighters represent Atlanta’s determination, grit, and ability to overcome whatever stands in our way."

They say they'd like to see the tomahawk on the logo changed to a firefighter's ax.

What's next:

The brothers say they've had discussions with the team and have begun to sell Bravest ATL merchandise online to spread the proposal.

All the proceeds from the merchandise sales will go to giving free game tickets to firefighters and first responders.

You can learn more about The Bravest ATL on its website.