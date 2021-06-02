Braves to honor employee, host auction to raise funds for ALS research

Focused on raising awareness and funds for ALS research, June 2 is Major League Baseball's first-ever Lou Gehrig Day.

The day is named for the former Yankees star nicknamed "The Iron Horse" who set the record, in his era, for consecutive games played in MLB. He died days shy of his 38th birthday after he was diagnosed with the incurable neurodegenerative, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

MLB clubs are helping raise funds and awareness for ALS with charity auctions, raffles and special events.

In Atlanta, Braves veteran gameday employee Andra Terry was invited to the game with his family. Terry was diagnosed with ALS in 2008 and has been a gameday employee for 18 seasons. He currently works as a fan greeter with his daughter Andraya.

The Braves will hold a charity auction during Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals, which can also be accessed online, where fans will bid for a limited-edition Lou Gehrig framed print and authenticated autographed items.

The Braves are also offering a special ticket package that contributes $4 from each ticket purchased to ALS Association Georgia Chapter. The organization will receive proceeds from Wednesday's 50/50 raffle.

June 2 was specifically chosen as the date for Lou Gehrig Day as it marks when Gehrig became the Yankees starting first baseman, launching the famous streek of consecutive games. It's also the anniversary of the day he died in 1941 from complications of ALS, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Every MLB player, manager, coach and umpire, as well as on-field personnel, will wear a commemorative sleeve patch during games.

Gehrig famously gave his "Luckiest man" speech after his diagnosis. Research and awareness for the disease inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge, a viral video phenomenon that which raised over $100 million did even more for awareness of the disease.

Fox News contributed to this report.

