Braves, Stripers doubleheaders Saturday due to showers

Fans of the Atlanta Braves and the Gwinnett Stripers will have to wait to see their respective matchups.

Heavy showers across north Georgia forced both to postpone their games and offer doubleheaders on Saturday.

Braves-Cardinals game postponed

The Braves were set to play the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park. Fans were hopeful as the tarp was removed from the infield, only to be replaced a few minutes later.

A split doubleheader is scheduled for Saturday with gates opening at 11:30 a.m. and the first pitch at 1 p.m. A separate ticket will be required for the planned 7 p.m. game.

The park will close for about an hour after the fans file out of the first game.

This would have been the first game since the All-Star break.

Stipers-Knights game postponed

The Charlotte Knights and Gwinnett Stripers were washed out Friday night thanks to the same storms.

The Stripers say they were still able to shoot off the fireworks, but not get in a ballgame.

Two seven-inning games will be played on Saturday. The first game starts at 4:05 p.m., with gates opening an hour earlier.

The ball club says Friday night's tickets can be exchanged for any other game this season.

The Rome Emperors were on the road in New York taking on Hudson Valley.